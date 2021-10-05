Cell service at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium about to get better

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover These digitally altered images show what future cell phone antenna additions will look like at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The addition by an AT&T affiliate will allow for 25,000 simultaneous connections.

Cellphone service at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium is about to get better.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night approved a new agreement for New Cingular Wireless PCS, an affiliate of AT&T, to install additional antennas and equipment to strengthen cell service capacity.

The new equipment will allow up to 25,000 simultaneous connections inside the Hoover Met, which is more than double the seating capacity of the stadium, said Jason Cope, director of technology for the city of Hoover.

AT&T for the past two years has brought in portable equipment to strengthen capacity during the SEC Baseball Tournament but now will be adding permanent technology in time for the World Games softball that will be at the Hoover Met in July 2022, Cope said.

The technology will remain in place after the World Games are over and be available for future SEC baseball tournaments and other events at the Met.

AT&T will have tremendous coverage at the Met, but AT&T customers may not be the only ones to benefit, Cope said. The company will be able to lease out space on its system at the Met to other cell service providers if they choose to do so, he said.

AT&T’s new system at the Met will be connected via fiber, which will give stronger coverage than what is allowed via cell phone towers, Cope said.

Also, Verizon has plans to boost its small cell service in areas at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, including new small cell towers at the Hoover RV Park and Hoover Metropolitan Complex softball/baseball fields, Cope said. That should help with Verizon’s coverage at the Hoover Met Stadium as well, he said.

