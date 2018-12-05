'Celebration of Life' service to be held Thursday for Eddie Aldridge

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of the Aldridge Gardens Pictured is Eddie Aldridge, founder of Hoover's Aldridge Gardens. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo credit of Aldridge Gardens. Aldridge Gardens owner Eddie and his wife Kay Aldridge visiting the gardens. Prev Next

Longtime Hoover resident and nurseryman Eddie Aldridge, who created the city's beloved Aldridge Gardens, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the age of 85 years old.

On Thursday, Dec. 6, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch following at Riverchase United Methodist Church, his survived wife of 35 years, Kay Aldridge, said. The event is open to the public.

According to his obituary, memorial gifts can be made to Riverchase United Methodist Church or Aldridge Gardens.

Riverchase United Methodist Church is located at 1953 Old Montgomery Highway. For more information about the Aldridge Gardens, go to aldridgegardens.com.

Hoover Sun will be running a longer article about Eddie Aldridge and his impact on the Hoover community in an upcoming issue.