Celebrate the Family Expo returns to Hoover Met Complex

Photo courtesy of Birmingham Christian Family magazine. Kevin Derryberry performs at a previous Celebrate the Family Expo.

Birmingham Christian Family magazine is planning to have its third annual Celebrate the Family Expo on May 7 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Musician Kevin Derryberry and the Banks Academy Choir will provide live entertainment, and there also will be inflatables for kids, face painting, free giveaways and about 60 exhibitor tents manned by people from various businesses, ministries, churches and other organizations, magazine owner and publisher Laurie Stroud Franklin said.

Derryberry was the lead singer and keyboardist for the rock band Telluride for 18 years. After getting involved with alcohol and drugs, he became a Christian in 1996 and began performing Christian music as a solo artist. He now serves as the worship leader at Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster.

Celebrate the Family Expo

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Complex

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7

WEB: birminghamchristian.com/event/expo

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato plans to welcome people to the expo at 10 a.m., and activities will continue until 3 p.m. Organizers plan to give away swag bags with goodies for the first 200 attendees.

Sponsors and exhibitors include Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Children’s of Alabama, Renewal by Andersen, Alabama Credit Union, Alabama Relay, Thrivent Financial, Abortion Recovery Alabama, America’s First Federal Credit Union, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, Blue Watch Foundation, Discovery Toys, Elevated Region, Just Serve, Linda Harper Music, Osborne Enterprises, Sav-a-Life Shelby, Senior Placement Services, Shocco Springs, Sozo Children and The Foundry Ministries.

Chick-fil-A cows also are scheduled to be milling through the crowd with gift cards and stuffed cows.

Sozo Children, a Birmingham-based nonprofit established in 2010 to serve vulnerable children in Uganda, also plans to have a truck on site accepting donations such as gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, household items and furniture. The organization does not accept metal desks, pianos, pool tables, large appliances, mattresses, hospital beds, construction materials, box TVs or furniture with visible holes or stains.

For more information about the expo, go to birminghamchristian.com/event/expo.