Celebrate the Family Expo returns to Hoover for seventh year

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Christian Family

The free community event will bring families together for activities, entertainment and connections with local organizations. Exhibitors and sponsors will share resources focused on families' physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Children's activities will include the Wonders Center & Science Museum Kids Zone, face painting, balloon twisting and costumed mascots. The event will also feature live music, product samples and giveaways.

The ALFA Farmers Celebrity Chef Stage will offer cooking demonstrations, recipes, tips and samples throughout the event. Scheduled participants include Debbie Goldsmith of Lil Bougie's, Karah Skinner of Rock House Farms, Stephen Ritchey of Christo's Confections, "Happiness is Homemade Y'all" author Danna Standridge and Brenda Gantt of Cooking with Brenda Gantt.

Admission is free and the event is open to the entire family. The Finley Center is located at 100 Finley Blvd. at the Hoover Met Complex.

For more information, visit birminghamchristian.com.