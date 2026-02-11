Celebrate the art of beautiful writing at the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild Expo

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Birmingham Calligraphy Guild Expo will take place Saturday, Feb. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hoover Public Library in the Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms.

The event invites the community to explore the art of calligraphy through displays of members’ work, interactive tables and live demonstrations. Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities, have their names written in decorative scripts and learn more about the techniques behind beautiful lettering.

The Birmingham Calligraphy Guild, formerly known as Les Enlumineurs, promotes the art of fine writing throughout the Birmingham metropolitan area and surrounding states. Its membership includes hobbyists, professional calligraphers and artists of varying experience levels from Alabama and neighboring states. Many members travel to Birmingham to participate in the guild’s educational offerings.

The guild partners with the Hoover Public Library to offer a monthly calligraphy class that meets on the first Saturday of each month.

The expo is free and open to the public.