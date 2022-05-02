Celebrate Hoover Day returns in full swing for 2022

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220430_Celebrate_Hoover_Day7 Kevin Stewart of the Mallard Lake subdivision in Hoover, Alabama, walks his 5-year-old daughter, Kinsley Stewart, as she rides a pony at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 20, 2022. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220430_Celebrate_Hoover_Day25 Thousands of people came out for the 2022 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 20, 2022. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220430_Celebrate_Hoover_Day10 Jessica Rainer and her daughter, Amelia Rainer, of Riverchase ride one of the carnival rides at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 20, 2022. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220430_Celebrate_Hoover_Day14 Prisah Grover of the Ross Bridge community breaks a board with a kick at the Action Thousands of people flooded into Veterans Park on Saturday for the 2022 Celebrate Hoover Day.

Several attendees commented they were glad to have the event back in full swing for the first time in three years.

The annual event, which includes live entertainment, kids’ carnival rides and activities, food and a car show, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some amenities, such as the inflatable activities for kids and the 10-foot-wide apple pie, were dropped last year for the same reason.

Dawn Bridges, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, brought her 10-year-old daughter and one of her daughter’s friends Saturday. “We love this every year,” Bridges said. “We appreciate the city doing this.”

The girls said they especially liked the carnival rides and animals.

The celebration started at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to dedicate new brick pavers in the Veterans Plaza in honor of five veterans from the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Veterans honored this year included Mo “Buzz” Williams of Cephas “Joe” Huffman of the Navy, Alfred Monacelli and Rubin Wade of the Army and Glenn Till Sr. of the Marine Corps.

There now are 344 engraved pavers in the plaza but many more bricks available for engraving, said Brittany Callaway, the city of Hoover’s events coordinator.

Live music Saturday was provided by Shayla Carter and students from the Tuned & Brave Vocal Studio, and Crunch Fitness led a group yoga workout from the stage.

The children’s activities included carnival rides, inflatables, martial arts board-breaking, a petting zoo and pony rides.

The Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Car Club put on a car show with about 170 vehicles in it, with proceeds from entry fees benefiting the First Light emergency shelter for women and children and the Helena Middle School girls softball team.

Food vendors included MELT, Devil Dawg’s Concessions, Krazy Good Barbecue, Urban Pops, Kona Ice and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee.

The Hoover police and fire departments also had specialty equipment and vehicles on display.