Celebrate Hoover Day, Hazardous Waste Day, Mayor's Prayer Breakfast postponed

The city of Hoover has postponed three major city events planned for April and May due to the lengthening COVID-19 crisis.

The events being postponed are:

  • Celebrate Hoover Day, an annual citywide celebration that was scheduled for April 25 at Veterans Park
  • Household Hazardous Waste Day, which was scheduled for May 2 in the Hoover High School parking lot
  • Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, which had been scheduled for May 8 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel

City officials said the events were postponed due to the governor's order extending prohibitions against crowds gathering until April 17 and the president extending social distancing guidelines through April 30.

