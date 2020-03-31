Celebrate Hoover Day, Hazardous Waste Day, Mayor's Prayer Breakfast postponed

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett Celebrate Hoover Day 2017-2 ABC 33/40 news anchor Brenda Ladun talks to the crowd at the 2017 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

The city of Hoover has postponed three major city events planned for April and May due to the lengthening COVID-19 crisis.

The events being postponed are:

Celebrate Hoover Day, an annual citywide celebration that was scheduled for April 25 at Veterans Park

Household Hazardous Waste Day, which was scheduled for May 2 in the Hoover High School parking lot

Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, which had been scheduled for May 8 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel

City officials said the events were postponed due to the governor's order extending prohibitions against crowds gathering until April 17 and the president extending social distancing guidelines through April 30.