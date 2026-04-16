Celebrate Hoover Day brings rides, music and a giant apple pie to Veterans Park

× Expand Submitted Celebrate Hoover Day

Celebrate Hoover Day will take place Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Park.

The free, citywide event will include live music, carnival rides, inflatables, a Euro Bungee, pony rides and a variety of family-friendly activities. Attendees can also enjoy karate demonstrations, soccer activities, a braid bar and performances by Miss Hoover Ali Mims and Miss Hoover’s Teen Grier Feldman.

Food trucks and vendors will be on site, along with a large vendor area featuring local businesses. The Hoover Police and Fire departments will display specialty vehicles and equipment for visitors to explore.

A highlight of the event is the traditional 10-foot-wide apple pie, served with ice cream.

Admission and activities are free, with food available for purchase.