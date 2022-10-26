Candidates battle for legislative seats

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A campaign worker hands out materials for a candidate at the Hunter Street Baptist Church Student Center polling place on primary election day in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching, and 17 candidates are battling for legislative seats representing parts of Hoover at the federal and state level.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Hoover resident who has represented Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District since 2014, faces Libertarian challenger Andria Chieffo, who works as an amnesty floor monitor at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer.

At the state level, seven legislative seats representing parts of Hoover have competition in the general election.

In Alabama House District 15, Helena Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey, a Republican, faces Democrat Richard Rouco, who lives in Hoover’s Russet Woods community, in a battle to replace state Rep. Allen Farley, who did not seek re-election.

Close by, in Alabama House District 56 (which includes Ross Bridge and part of Lake Cyrus), Democrat Ontario Tillman from Bessemer is competing against Libertarian Carson Lester from Birmingham’s Oxmoor Glen community.

In House District 47, which includes parts of Hoover and Vestavia Hills, Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, a Republican, is up against Democrat Christian Coleman, who also lives in Hoover. Both candidates grew up in Vestavia Hills, so they have ties to both cities.

The House District 48 race, which covers part of Greystone, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and north Shelby County, features incumbent Rep. Jim Carns of Mountain Brook versus Libertarian Bruce Stutts of Vestavia Hills.

In House District 45, which includes parts of north Shelby County, eastern Jefferson County and southwest St. Clair County, Republican Susan DuBose of Greystone faces Libertarian Kari Mitchell Whitaker of the Dunnavant Valley community.

In House District 43, which stretches from Meadow Brook to Riverchase, Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney faces a challenge from

Democrat Prince Cleveland and Libertarian Jason Burr.

And in Senate District 15, incumbent Sen. Dan Roberts, a Republican from Mountain Brook, must overcome a challenge from Libertarian Michael Crump, who wants to ensure people can live their lives without government influence.

U.S. House DISTRICT 6

Name: Gary Palmer (I)

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Residence: Hoover

Political experience: Elected to U.S. Congress in 2014 representing Alabama’s 6th District

Professional experience: President of the Alabama Policy Institute for 24 years; worked in engineering, as well as with Focus on the Family

Civic experience: Rotary Club of Birmingham; member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church;

Education: Bachelor’s degree in operations management from University of Alabama in 1977

Main issues: Fiscal conservatism; reducing regulation; lowering energy costs; replacing the Affordable Care Act; protecting the life of the unborn

Website/social media: palmer.house.gov; Twitter @USRepGaryPalmer; Facebook: CongressmanGaryPalmer

Andria Chieffo

Name: Andria Chieffo

Party: Libertarian

Main Issues: “Andria Chieffo is excited to provide a liberty-supporting option on the ballot for District 6, but is unable to devote herself to a full-time campaign at this time. Andria supports our state party’s planks and the planks of the national Libertarian Party,” from the Libertarian Party of Alabama’s Candidate Coordinator Angela Walser

Efforts to reach Andria Chieffo for bio information were unsuccessful by press time.

AL HOUSE DISTRICT 15

Leigh Hulsey

Name: Leigh Hulsey

Party: Republican

Age: 44

Residence: Helena

Political experience: Helena City Council member for 14 years (now council pro tem); ran unsuccessfully for Alabama House District 73 in 2021; vice president of campaigns for Republican Women of North Shelby County; executive committee for Shelby County GOP

Professional experience: Owner of CrossFit Alabaster for 10 years; previously worked as paralegal and stay-at-home mom

Civic experience: Co-founded Putting First Responders FIRST group in Helena; president of Alabaster Business Alliance; small group leader at Church of the Highlands Riverchase campus

Education: Bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Auburn University in 2001

Main issues: Prevent government overreach; protect the unborn, the right of people to have guns and states’ rights; secure funding for road projects in District 15; make sure schools are well funded; advocate for special needs children; develop walking, biking and blueway trails; repeal grocery tax and recent gasoline tax increase

Website/social media: hulseyforhouse.com; “Leigh Hulsey for State House District 15” on Facebook

Name: Richard Rouco

Party: Democratic

Age: 58

Residence: Hoover

Political experience: First run for public office; elected to Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee this year

Professional experience: Lawyer for 28 years, first with Cooper Mitch, then Whatley Drake and now with Quinn, Connor, Weaver, Davies and Rouco; practices mostly employment law but also antitrust, voting rights and civil rights cases

Civic experience: Formerly served about five years on board of Greater Birmingham Ministries; active with Birmingham Bar Association; member of American Bar Association, Union Lawyers Association and YMCA of Hoover

Education: Law degree from University of Alabama School of Law, 1994; bachelor’s degree in philosophy and English from Florida State University, 1987

Main issues: Improve health care by expanding Medicaid, freeing up state money for public safety, public schools and small business assistance; eliminate grocery taxes; temporarily suspend recent state gas tax increases; strengthen public education; expand family medical leave options

Website/social media: roucoforhd15.com; “Richard Rouco for House District 15” on Facebook

AL Senate DISTRICT 15

Dan Roberts

Name: Dan Roberts (I)

Party: Republican

Age: 64

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political experience: Elected in 2018 to the state Senate representing District 15

Professional experience: Real estate development, private equity and international trade

Civic experience: Elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; board member of Briarwood Christian School; chairman of Briarwood Ballet

Education: Master’s degree in real estate development and urban affairs from Georgia State University in 1985; bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University in 1980

Main issues: Tax reform; strengthening Alabama’s workforce; parental choice in education (sometimes called school choice); allowing businesses to compete, especially in the Southeast

Website/social media: danrobertsforsenate.com; Facebook: DanRoberts4StateSenate

Name: Michael Crump

Party: Libertarian

Age: 47

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political experience: Treasurer, Greater Birmingham Libertarians

Professional experience: Customer service for a blockchain cryptocurrency company

Civic experience: Past volunteer at Sidewalk Film Festival, various church events

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Herzing College

Main issues: Abolishing some government entities such as the IRS and ATF; ensuring citizens live their lives without government influence; pro-homeschooling; against all gun laws; would forfeit legislative pay for two years

Website/social media: LinkedIn: themichaelcrump

AL HOUSE DISTRICT 43

Arnold Mooney

Name: Arnold Mooney (I)

Party: Republican

Age: 71

Residence: Meadow Brook

Political experience: Has represented House District 43 since 2014; unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2020; staff assistant for U.S. Sen. James Allen in 1977; ran U.S. Sen. Albert Lee Smith’s campaign for U.S. Senate in 1984; was chairman of Alabama Rep. Mary Sue McClurkin’s campaigns for Alabama House District 43; managed U.S. Senate campaign of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in 2017; ran several other Alabama House and Senate campaigns

Professional experience: Worked over 40 years in commercial real estate; associate broker at Southeast Commercial Partners; former vice president for Colonial Properties Trust

Civic experience: Has served on Eagle Forum of Alabama board of directors; Workforce Investment Board 1999-2014, including chairman, vice chairman and finance chairman; former Meadow Brook Home Owners Association president; served as chairman of Unchartered Waters Sports Ministry; Fellowship of Christian Athletes board of directors and executive committee for north-central Alabama; involved in Briarwood Christian School capital campaigns, booster clubs and soccer program; has served as Meadow Brook Baptist Church deacon, personnel committee chairman and capital campaign chairman; Southern Seminary Foundation board of directors; led fundraising campaign for rugby stadium at Furman University; Monday Morning Quarterback Club member; St. Andrew’s Society past president; raised funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Alabama

Education: Master’s degree in history from Samford University in 1975; bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Samford University in 1973

Main issues: Fight against encroachment of the federal government; fight for limited government and low taxation; protect traditional family ideals, religious freedom, the right to bear arms and the life of unborn babies; promote free market health care without government interference; repeal common core standards and let local communities make curriculum decisions

Website/social media: arnoldmooney.com

Prince Cleveland

Name: Prince Cleveland

Party: Democratic

Age: 41

Residence: Inverness

Political experience: First run for public office; member of Shelby County Democratic Executive Committee; worked on fundraising team for former state Sen. Kim Benefield in 2006

Professional experience: Content usage analyst for Ebsco Industries for past 8½ years; formerly worked as fundraising consultant for Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta for two years

Civic experience: Active member of New Hope Baptist Church; serves on UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center Young Professionals Board, The Blackburn Institute Advisory Board, University of Alabama Community Affairs board of advisors and the American Legion Alabama Boys State Program; served on board of directors for Albert Schweitzer Fellowship of Alabama; active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity; member of Alabama Leadership Initiative’s 2019 class

Education: Master’s degree in public administration from University of Alabama in 2006; bachelor’s degree in political science from University of Alabama in 2003

Main issues: Eliminate tax on groceries; take advantage of federal dollars to expand Medicaid; protect the Education Trust Fund, prioritize its revenue toward successful educational initiatives and invest in innovative educational resources; protect women’s right to make their own health care decisions

Website/social media: princeforalabama.com; Prince Cleveland for Alabama HD 43 on Facebook; #prince4alabama on Twitter; princeforalabama on Instagram

Jason Burr

Name: Jason Burr

Party: Libertarian

Age: 47

Residence: Meadow Brook

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Currently delivers pizza for Domino’s; has also worked in pharmaceutical research, industrial food quality control, industrial paint coating and commercial truck driving

Civic experience: Habitat for Humanity volunteer; longtime member of First United Methodist Church in downtown Birmingham; has worked on mission projects in Costa Rica and Panama

Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Birmingham-Southern College in 1999

Main issues: Favors citizen initiative and referendum legislation to let the people vote on laws themselves if enough signatures to get issues on ballot; favors smaller government and fewer taxes; favors elimination of grocery tax and qualified immunity law that protects government officials and police officers from lawsuits; favors medical freedom for individuals; considers all gun laws a constitutional infringement

Website/social media: Jason Burr Alabama House District 43 on Facebook

AL HOUSE DISTRICT 45

Susan Dubose

Name: Susan Dubose

Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Greystone

Political experience: First run for public office; president of Republican Women of North Shelby County; member of Shelby County Republican Party Executive Committee; has served as vice president of Greater Birmingham Republican Women; was alternate delegate to 2020 Republican National Convention; served on strike team for Donald Trump’s campaign in Florida

Professional experience: Worked as a residential, commercial and construction loan officer and business development officer for Compass Bank for more than 12 years before becoming stay-at-home mom in 1997

Civic experience: Government Affairs Committee and Women’s Business Council for Shelby County Chamber of Commerce; former president of American Heart Association’s Heart Guild; served as chairwoman of Heart Guild Ball, chairwoman of Distinguished Young Women of Shelby County scholarship program, board member of King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary, chairwoman of Daughters of American Revolution Caring for America Committee, board member of Greystone PTA, children’s Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School leader at Asbury United Methodist Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in finance from University of South Alabama in 1985; master’s degree in business administration from Spring Hill College in 1990

Main issues: Would like to see more charter schools, more school choice options and increased focus on technical and vocational education options; leave teaching on gender issues and critical race theory to parents; give local control over curriculum decisions; maintain integrity of Alabama elections; protect people’s right to bear arms, keep government limited; protect people from government mandates like mask and vaccine mandates; create environment where businesses can grow and bring more jobs

Website/social media: susandubose.com; “Susan DuBose for State House District 45” on Facebook

Kari Mitchell Whitaker

Name: Kari Mitchell Whitaker

Party: Libertarian

Age: 44

Residence: Dunnavant Valley

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Worked in corporate communications for Ebsco Industries from 2002 to 2008 until becoming a stay-at-home mom and launching her own graphic design business, Launchpad Creatives

Civic experience: Active member of St John’s Anglican Church in Chelsea; former Girl Scout troop leader; assistant teacher of Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Lion Heart Academy

Education: Bachelor’s degree in graphic design from University of Montevallo in 2002

Main issues: Prevent new taxes and eliminate some current taxes and a lot of unnecessary spending; set two-term limit for state legislators; expand school choice options by tying education dollars to students and not schools; decriminalize cannabis; give every adult autonomy over their own body, including choice regarding vaccines, medical treatments and chemicals or plants ingested; support free markets; oppose governmental restrictions that favor large corporations; protect gun ownership rights while preventing high-risk people and known criminals from easily obtaining weapons; protect the environment; protect the unborn; get government out of marriage, but grant equal protections and privileges to all family units, regardless of sexual orientation

Website/social media: votewhitaker.org; “Whitaker Works for Alabama” on Facebook

AL House DISTRICT 47

Mike Shaw

Name: Mike Shaw

Party: Republican

Age: 50

Residence: Hoover

Political experience: Six years on Hoover City Council

Professional experience: Chief technology officer and senior vice president for Mutual Savings Credit Union for 17 years

Civic experience: Represents the Hoover City Council on the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and Sports Facility Advisory Committee; founded Hoover Technology Roundtable; member of technology advisory group for Riverchase Career Connection Center; Tech Birmingham board member; former Birmingham Infragard board member; founded Destination Hoover International; member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church and Spain Park High School Band Boosters

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University in 1995

Main issues: Make sure Hoover and Vestavia Hills get fair share of money for infrastructure projects; improve education; support charter schools and school choice options without hurting successful school systems; re-examine impact of legislation legalizing medical marijuana; revisit automatic future gasoline tax increases already approved

Website/social media: electmikeshaw.com

Christian Coleman

Name: Christian Coleman

Party: Democratic

Age: 33

Residence: Hoover

Political Experience: None

Professional Experience: Freelance writer

Civic Experience: Alabama Air National Guard; grew up attending New Pilgrim Baptist Church and Mountaintop Community Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in film from the University of Alabama in 2011; master of fine arts degree from the University of New Orleans in 2015

Main Issues: Medicaid expansion; make election day a state holiday; opposes school choice; improving education; paid family leave; clean energy and protecting the state’s environment

Website/social media: christianforalabama.com; Instagram: christianforalabama

AL House 48

Bruce Stutts

Name: Bruce Stutts

Party: Libertarian

Age: 60

Residence: Vestavia Hills

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Compass Bank; Regions Bank; independent portfolio manager; college instructor for Huntington College Finance & Investment; BBVA/PNC Bank

Civic experience: Church of the Highlands

Education: Master’s degree in finance; bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and investments from the University of Alabama

Main issues: individual freedom; not limiting voters to major two parties; reduce taxes when possible; support smaller government

Jim Carns

Name: Jim Carns

Party: Republican

Age: 82

Residence: Vestavia Hills

Political experience: State representative, 1990-2005; Jefferson County Commission, 2006-2010; state representative, 2012-present

Professional experience: Founder, American Metal Technology; founder, Modern Sales; vice president, Modern Handling Systems

Civic experience: Alabama Air National Guard veteran; board member, Youth Leadership Development Program; elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Alabama in 1962

Main Issues: Protecting the life of the unborn; ensuring election integrity (pro-voter ID, voted to ban curbside voting); pro-Second Amendment; fiscal responsibility; supports vocational training; welfare reform; anti-vaccine mandate

Website/social media: electjimcarns.com; Facebook: RepJimCarns

AL HOUSE DISTRICT 56

Carson Lester

Name: Carson Lester

Party: Libertarian

Age: 45

Residence: Oxmoor Glen in Birmingham

Political experience: First run for public office; former chairman of Laurens County (Georgia) Republican Party; worked in Herman Cain campaign for U.S. Senate (Georgia) in 2004

Professional experience: Has been in insurance business about 18 years; currently is executive general adjuster for Charles Taylor Adjusting; also owned and ran a bakery for about three years

Civic experience: Former worship leader for Lighthouse Community Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Dublin Community Church in Dublin, Georgia; worked in music ministry at The Church of Brook Hills in north Shelby County and Christ Fellowship Church in Homewood (now is agnostic); coached youth baseball in Homewood; was 2021 president of Southern Loss Association and still is on the board; teaches claims litigation management at Claims College

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology from Samford University in 1999

Main issues: Favors limited government and government decisions being made at the lowest possible level; favors repealing criminal laws where there is no clear victim, such as driving without a seatbelt, driving with an open container of alcohol, or ingesting chemicals or plants; favors repealing all taxes except an equal sales tax on everything; favors removing government from health care and education

Website/social media: “Carson Lester for AL State House District 56” on Facebook

Ontario Tillman

Name: Ontario Tillman

Party: Democratic

Age: 44

Residence: Bessemer

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Practicing law for 10 years; coached basketball at Lee High School in Huntsville, Satsuma High School in Mobile and Bessemer City High School; started working with attorney Leroy Maxwell Jr. in 2017 and was named partner in Maxwell Tillman law firm in 2018, working on criminal, civil and family law cases; taught at West Hills Elementary School in Bessemer while in law school

Civic experience: Has been involved with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Habitat for Humanity, March of Dimes, boys’ clubs and sports leagues; led free legal clinics; attends Liberty Faith Christian Church

Education: Law degree from Miles Law School in 2012; master’s degree in collaborative teaching from Alabama A&M University in 2004; bachelor’s degree in special education from Alabama A&M in 2001

Main issues: Bring more high-paying jobs to House District 56; work to provide more adequate and affordable housing; expand mental health services; improve transit system, roads and other infrastructure; increase pay for teachers and retired teachers; focus on science, technology, engineering and math education

Website/social media: “Ontario Tillman for District 56 Alabama State Representative” on Facebook