City of Hoover to hold job fair Tuesday for multiple city departments

The city of Hoover is holding a job fair Tuesday, June 14, to recruit new employees for various city departments.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex at 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

Cities across the country are facing challenges with recruiting and retaining workers.

The city of Hoover currently has job openings for a police officer, firefighter, detention officer, emergency communication officer/911 dispatcher, civil engineer, public works crew worker, park maintenance crew worker, fitness instructor, lifeguard, library page and student intern, according to job listings on the city’s website.

The city plans to conduct immediate, on-site job interviews at the job fair Tuesday. The city offers numerous benefits, including pension through the state retirement system, tuition reimbursement, education incentives and gym memberships., Assistant Human Resources Director Mesha Walker said.

Find out more about the current job openings at hooveralabama.gov/288/Employment-Opportunities.