Burns, Nakazawa named 2026 scholarship winners by Destination Hoover International

× Expand Photo courtesy of Destination Hoover International Destination Hoover International's 2026 scholarship recipients, holding signs, are, from left, Spain Park High School's Kodai Nakazawa and Hoover High's Elijah Burns. With them are, from left, Jubilee Joe's owners Kash Siddiqui and state Rep. Mike Shaw, and, at right, Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens.

Destination Hoover International, a nonprofit that promotes cultural exchange and international relations between Hoover and the world, recently named Hoover High School’s Elijah Burns and Spain Park High School’s Kodai Nakazawa as its 2026 scholarship recipients.

Each student received $2,000 toward their college expenses.

Burns, a National Merit finalist who was named the Kiwanis Youth of the Year Scholar by the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, plans to attend the University of Alabama, where he will major in mechanical engineering and minor in entrepreneurship as part of the Randall Research Scholars Program.

In an essay he did as part of his scholarship application, Burns said he has a passion for increasing access to electricity and clean water in developing countries such as Uganda, where he has participated in mission work. As the co-founder of his own business, Pressure Washing Bros, Elijah has already gained hands-on experience with hydraulics and water systems.

He plans to expand on this knowledge through his engineering studies and future work with organizations such as Engineering Without Borders. His goal is to design sustainable and efficient systems that can improve quality of life globally.

Burns received multiple letters of recommendation highlighting his strong work ethic, leadership and commitment to serving others.

Nakazawa, also a National Merit finalist, plans to attend Auburn University, where he will pursue a degree in business with a focus on cultural exchange. Having moved to the United States from Japan at the start of high school, Nakazawa shared in his essay how he has experienced cultural barriers firsthand — and learned how to overcome them.

A key part of his journey has been baseball. Nakazawa has played since childhood in Japan and continued his passion as a member of the Spain Park baseball team. By blending Japanese and American approaches to the sport, Nakazawa said he developed a deeper appreciation for both cultures. “What I once saw as a disadvantage — being different than others — gradually became one of my strengths,” he wrote.

His recommendations from his church pastor and baseball coach praised his character, leadership and ability to connect people across cultures. Both expressed confidence in his future as a leader who fosters understanding and unity.

Shelley Shaw, a Hoover school board member who serves as president and a board member for DHI, said DHI is incredibly grateful to Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant, which each year since 2018 has funded DHI’s scholarships with proceeds from its annual weeklong Crawfish Fest held in April. Over the years, Jubilee Joe’s has provided more than $30,000 for scholarships, she said.

Kash Siddiqui, owner of Jubilee Joe’s, said his restaurant is proud to support DHI and help invest in the future of these students.

“Events like Crawfish Fest allow us to do more than serve great food — they allow us to give back,” Siddiqui said. “Our goal is to continue growing as a destination restaurant for Hoover while staying rooted in community impact.”

For more information about DHI, visit destinationhooverinternational.org.