× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Baptist Pastors Conference Carl Williams, left, president of the Alabama Baptist Pastors Conference, presents Buddy Gray with the Fred Wolfe Lifetime Pastoral Ministry Award on Nov. 16 at First Baptist Church Trussville. Gray retired this summer after 40 years as pastor of Hunter Street Baptist Church in Hoover. His wife, Tricia, stands at right. Photo courtesy of Alabama Baptist Pastors Conference.

Buddy Gray, who retired this summer after 40 years as pastor of Hunter Street Baptist Church in Hoover, received the Fred Wolfe Lifetime Pastoral Ministry Award on Nov. 16 at the Alabama Baptist Pastors Conference, The Alabama Baptist reported.

The award is presented annually during the conference, held this year at First Baptist Church Trussville. Gray is its fifth recipient. Its namesake was a longtime Alabama Baptist pastor.

Carl Williams, who presented the award, told The Alabama Baptist that he chose Gray because of his longevity in one place. When Gray arrived, Williams said, Hunter Street was a struggling church in need of revitalization, and Hoover was far less developed than it is now. Gray led the congregation through a replant that grew it into one of the largest churches in the area.

Williams also pointed to Gray’s humility, calling him a visionary leader and faithful communicator who nonetheless deflects attention from himself.

Gray did just that in accepting the award, saying the glory belonged to God and that Hunter Street deserved recognition for “putting up with me all these years,” according to The Alabama Baptist. He also urged the pastors in attendance to stay faithful, saying the coming season of ministry would be more difficult than ever.