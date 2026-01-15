Bruce Ayers retires, sells StarDome Comedy Club after four decades

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stardome Comedy Club

After more than four decades at the helm of one of Alabama’s most iconic entertainment venues, Bruce Ayers has announced his retirement from StarDome Comedy Club in Hoover and the sale of the business to Helium Comedy.

In a letter shared on StarDome’s social media accounts, Ayers reflected on a career that spanned 42 years with the club — and 49 years total in the Birmingham nightlife and entertainment industry.

“This was never just a business. It was a family commitment,” Ayers wrote.

Since opening StarDome in 1984, Ayers has worked alongside his wife CheChe, daughters Gina Zimmerman, Dena Dow, and the late Sheena Ayers, and son-in-law Rodney Zimmerman. He credited not only his immediate family, but also the extended family of staff and performers who shaped the club’s identity over the years.

“Hundreds of employees over the years became part of our extended family — servers, bartenders, cooks, hosts, technicians, managers and staff who showed up night after night and helped create something special,” Ayers said.

Throughout its history, StarDome hosted major names in stand-up comedy including Sinbad, Steve Harvey, James Gregory, Rickey Smiley and Rodney Carrington — performers Ayers said considered the venue a “home.”

Ayers also thanked talent agents, media outlets and audience members who supported StarDome over the decades.

“It is my sincere hope that the new owners will honor what has been built here and continue the legacy of laughter, integrity and world-class entertainment,” he said. “I leave this chapter with humility, pride and gratitude.”

The club is now owned by Helium Comedy, a national comedy brand that operates clubs across the country. No immediate programming changes have been announced.