Brock’s Gap to host Christmas Market on Dec. 2

× Expand More than 80 local artists and makers are expected to take part in the event in the parking lot.

Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. will host its 3rd Annual Christmas Market on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 500 Mineral Trace. The event takes place in the brewery’s parking lot and is designed to give visitors an opportunity to support local businesses and creative entrepreneurs.

The market is expected to include more than 80 local artists and makers, offering a wide range of handmade goods and gift items for holiday shoppers. Guests can enjoy food, craft beer, specialty cocktails and live music throughout the evening.

Organizers characterize the event as a festive night out with a relaxed atmosphere where families, friends and neighbors can browse booths, meet local makers and experience holiday cheer.

The market is family friendly and pet friendly, making it accessible for visitors of all ages.

Admission is free. Additional event details can be found at facebook.com/brocksgapbrewingcompany.