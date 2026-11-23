× Expand Photo courtesy of The Farmers Market at Brock's Gap

The fourth annual Christmas Market at Brock’s Gap will return Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5-9 p.m. at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., 500 Mineral Trace.

Presented by The Market at Brock’s Gap and operated by Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market Inc., the free event will feature more than 90 Alabama artists, boutiques, makers and food vendors.

The shopping lineup includes 64:8 Ceramics, Bluff Park Vintage, Frankie Lamar Pottery, Ingrid Lashawn Leather Company, Magnolia Design Company, Prestige Candles, Soothe the Soul Ceramics, The Sawdust Factory, True Grain Woodworks, Whimsies Hot Glass, Wild Honey Flower Truck and WOW Windowboxes.

Other vendors include Booked and Bound, CraftWorks205, Creativity Kits, Jingers Jewels, Laney Lu’s Clay Creations, Lovely Made Boutique, Pretty Sewlutions, ReesyPop & Co., Sweet Bea’s Bath & Body, Thistle & Flame Candle Co., Twinbroidery, Twintastic Boutique and Vibes & Virtues.

Food and specialty vendors will include Aromas from Home, Caliente Jerky, Dalle Momo, Dals Dough, Indigo Ridge Farms, Jarful Delights, Krunch Seeds, Mixing Dixie, Nana Bakes, Positivity Pasta, Sweet Havana Bakes, Sweet Home Scones, The Italian Cookie Company, Who is Coffee and Wildflower Fudge.

Families can also enjoy Letters to Santa, face painting and live music. The market is family- and pet-friendly.

Food trucks and vendors will serve dinner, sweets and other treats throughout the evening. Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. will offer craft beer, seasonal cocktails and adult hot chocolate, while other options will include coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider.

Admission is free.

For updates and vendor information, follow the Facebook event at facebook.com/events/2624474527971277.