Brocato refutes 'misleading allegations' about Hoover IT vulnerabilities

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks at a groundbreaking for an expansion of the National Computer Forensics Institute at the Hoover Public Safety Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Former Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is refuting what he calls “misleading allegations” regarding disclosure about significant vulnerabilities in the city’s technology infrastructure.

Current Mayor Nick Derzis on Monday said in a City Council meeting that Brocato failed to disclose a report about the IT vulnerabilities to the City Council, Derzis and his transition team.

Councilman Steve McClinton said it was an “egregious” violation of the oath Brocato took to protect Hoover residents.

Brocato said the allegations against him are false.

“I would like to set the record straight,” Brocato said in a written statement. “When financial accounting and IT concerns were identified, I immediately informed then-Police Chief Nick Derzis and the City Council.

“The City Council was informed of both the financial and IT concerns on multiple occasions,” Brocato said. “CFO Jennifer Cornett met individually with council members concerning important financial matters, including Kroll’s findings. Cornett and Treasurer Robert Yeager met with Derzis and transition representative Michael Davis to discuss city matters, including the Kroll investigation, and provided a copy of the Kroll IT Draft on a thumb drive. This occurred in September or October 2025 before Derzis took office.”

Furthermore, on Nov. 10, 2025, during the first month of the Derzis administration, incoming City Attorney Charlie Waldrop received a copy of the Kroll draft IT assessment from the former city attorney, Brocato said.

“Derzis had been personally involved in the original investigation as police chief and subsequently had access to city officials and records during the transition,” Brocato said. “It is difficult to understand how these matters can now be characterized as concealed when the current mayor led the investigation, he and his transition team leader were briefed before going into office and given the Kroll IT documents.”

Brocato said the IT assessment was handled responsibly. To his knowledge, Kroll never issued a final written IT assessment, he said.

“What I received was a preliminary draft identifying operational, management and cybersecurity concerns,” Brocato said. “The findings and deficiencies were disclosed and discussed with appropriate city officials,including Derzis and Michael Davis.”

Distribution of the written draft was restricted because it identified vulnerabilities that could expose Hoover’s computer systems to cybercriminals, Brocato said. The attorney general’s office had also instructed those involved not to discuss the ongoing investigation, he said.

“Kroll’s findings concerned operational and management deficiencies, not a failure to

fund IT equipment,” Brocato said. “City IT personnel addressed the identified concerns, and corrective actions were implemented or initiated before I left office. There is a fundamental difference between concealing information and protecting sensitive cybersecurity information. My responsibility was to protect the city of Hoover, and that is exactly what I did.”

Brocato said he did not conceal an investigation; he initiated one.

“My administration retained Kroll, an internationally recognized forensic investigation

firm, to independently examine the concerns,” Brocato said. “Derzis contacted the Alabama attorney general’s office, and his Police Department maintained custody of investigative evidence. I deliberately stayed out of investigative meetings to avoid even the appearance of interference.”

The forensic review of the city’s finances identified serious weaknesses in the city’s financial operations, including inadequate internal controls, incomplete accounting reconciliations, insufficient training, missing financial records and significant errors associated with the implementation of the city’s financial management software.

Brocato noted that the city’s accounting department had experienced extraordinary personal tragedies, including the death of a key employee and the death of a child of a key employee at the same time the city was replacing its 25-year-old financial software system. A Kroll investigator described the circumstances as a “perfect storm.”

Nevertheless, after Cornett joined the city in January 2024 and brought concerns to Brocato, Brocato said he insisted on an independent investigation to determine whether fraud or misconduct had occurred.

Brocato also said the city was financially strong when he left office, with substantial financial reserves and an exceptional bond rating.

“During my administration, the city’s reserves grew significantly from approximately $30 million to nearly $90 million across the funds included in that comparison,” he said. “The independent financial audit covering my final fiscal year received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of audit opinion on the financial statements.

“We continued making substantial investments in public safety, infrastructure, education and improvements benefiting Hoover residents,”Brocato said. “I left Hoover financially strong. That record is supported by independent financial reporting, not political opinion.”

Brocato also said that before he left office, he wrote Derzis a letter congratulating him and offering to make himself available to discuss any concerns or answer any questions.

“A simple telephone call between friends who have worked together for 50 years could have addressed many of these matters without the public accusations and attacks on my integrity,” Brocato said. “For more than five decades, I had the privilege of serving the citizens of Hoover, including 42 years as a firefighter and paramedic and nine years as mayor. I am proud of my service and grateful for the opportunity to serve. I will not engage in further political attacks. I sincerely wish the current administration success and hope it will continue the work of previous administrations to improve the quality of life for Hoover’s residents and visitors.”