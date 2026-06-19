Broad Metro developer to present tax incentive plan for Stadium Trace Village on Monday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fred Britt Land is being cleared for the second phase of Stadium Trace Village along Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council on Monday, June 22, is scheduled to hear from developer William Kadish about his revised plans for phases two and three of Stadium Trace Village and the tax incentives he is requesting.

Kadish — or another representative from his company — is scheduled to make his presentation to the council during its 6 p.m. council meeting at Hoover City Hall.

Kadish’s company, Broad Metro, already received up to $20 million in tax breaks over 15 years for the first phase of Stadium Trace Village, which covers 44 acres at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway and includes an Aldi grocery store, numerous restaurant and smaller retail sites, a UAB medical office building, a dual-brand hotel and space for a small Village Green amphitheater that has yet to be completed.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission in September approved preliminary plans for a second phase of Stadium Trace Village that includes 82 acres along Interstate 459. A centerpiece of phase two is an 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical office building to be called the South Haven Surgical Plaza that includes an outpatient surgery center.

Kadish over the past two to three years tried to work out an incentive agreement for phase two of his development with the previous mayor and City Council, but the parties came to intense disagreement, and the talks failed. He supported Nick Derzis’ bid to become mayor over Frank Brocato, and he, his father and his company donated at least $50,000 in combined campaign contributions to four of the council members who were elected last year.

Kadish now is ready to push for tax incentives again. The Hoover Sun asked the city for any written proposal it has received, but as of mid-day Friday, none had been provided.

Here is the full agenda for Monday’s Hoover City Council meeting.