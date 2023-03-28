Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama raises $115,000 with 2023 casino night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sonja Jordan/Authentic Life Photography More than 300 people showed up for the 2023 Pink Palace Casino Night at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama raised more than $115,000 with its annual Pink Palace Casino Night at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover earlier this month, the organization said.

More than 300 people, many of whom are breast cancer survivors, attended the March 11 event, which had a record-breaking fundraising total.

Guests played casino games with fake money, placed bids on nearly 100 silent auction items and danced to music by the band II DA MAXX.

The money raised is going to innovative breast cancer research at institutes from Huntsville to Mobile, including grant awards to Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, CerFlux and Southern Research.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Pink Palace Casino Night," said Brian Grainger, chairman of the board for the foundation, in a press release. "The generosity and support of our community never ceases to amaze us. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting early-stage breast cancer research and improving outcomes for those affected by this disease."

An estimated 4,500 Alabama women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis this year alone, said Beth Davis, president and CEO of the foundation. “Through our fundraising at events like Pink Palace Casino Night and investments in research, the BCRFA is meeting a critical need by accelerating science towards a cure,” she said.