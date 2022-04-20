Breast cancer foundation to hold 2022 Pink Palace Casino Night in Hoover

× Expand Photos from Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. NFG Event Page Images The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is holding its 2022 Pink Palace Casino Night at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is holding its 2022 Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser this Saturday, April 23, at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover.

The 14th annual event, slated from 7 to 11 p.m., will feature Vegas-style casino gaming with blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots, as well as food, drinks, live music, prizes and a silent auction. Attendees also will have a chance to donate for a glass of bubbly and a chance to win a pair of 14k white gold graduating diamond dangle earrings featuring 14 round-cut diamonds totaling 1.6 carats, courtesy of Diamonds Direct.

The silent auction includes more than 70 items such as coastal getaways, jewelry and home decor and already is open to bidding online.

Tickets for the event cost $100 and include food, drinks and $500 in charity gambling “money.”

All proceeds from the event go toward breast cancer research taking place across Alabama. Last year’s Pink Palace Casino Night attracted more than 300 people and raised more than $100,000, organizers said.

Founded in 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help find a cure for breast cancer by funding promising breast cancer research in the state and raising community awareness and funding for that research.

With community support, the foundation already has invested more than $12 million in life-saving breast cancer research and treatments.

In December 2021, the group announced $1,225,000 in grants to partners, including the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University, CerFlux, the Mitchell Cancer Institute at the University of South Alabama, the University of Alabama, Southern Research and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

Learn more about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama at bcrfa.org.

Get tickets for the Pink Palace Casino Night here. Tickets also will be available for purchase at the door.