Boo-riffic Bingo fundraiser brings Halloween fun to Hoover Country Club

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Service Club

The Hoover Service Club will host Boo-riffic Bingo on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hoover Country Club.

The Halloween-themed fundraiser will feature several rounds of bingo, lunch and a complimentary mimosa. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes planned for the best individual costume and best group costume.

Tickets are $55 per person and include lunch and one bingo card.

Proceeds will support the Hoover Service Club's community work, which includes scholarships, community service grants and volunteer projects.

The club was founded in 1975 by Flora Mae Pike with the goal of "helping others" in the Hoover community. It now includes more than 140 civic- and service-minded women and is celebrating 50 years of service.

For more information, visit hooverserviceclub.com.