Bluff Park prepares for 4th annual Christmas parade

This year’s Bluff Park Christmas is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Now in its fourth year, the parade will follow the same route as it did last year, starting and ending at the park next to the Shades Cliff Pool, said Lori Redding, one of six organizers.

The parade will proceed along Cloudland Drive and Lester Lane, then turn south on Clearview (which turns into Maiden Lane), right onto Rockview Lane, right onto Cloudland Drive and end back at the park next to Shades Cliff Pool, Redding said. The entire parade will last about 20 minutes.

Last year’s parade had 32 entries, including churches, middle and high school clubs, school and community sports teams, Scout troops and businesses.

Organizers gave out gift cards to the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shop for the top entries. Girl Scout Troop 746, who dressed as penguins, won first place, while second place went to the Hoover High School Teens Need Teens Peer Helpers, and third place went to Magic City Con.

Honorable mention awards went to the Simmons Middle School seventh-grade cheerleaders, Shades Mountain Community Church Camp Straight Street basketball program and Live, Love Shop Bluff Park/Harold Collins.

This year, organizers will give out awards for the tackiest float, most musical entry and most Christmas spirit, Redding said.

There will not be any activities or food trucks scheduled at the park after the parade as in past years due to a light turnout for the after-parade festivities, she said. The Hoover Police Department will block off the roads to keep everyone safe during the parade.

Other organizers include Kristen Fountain, Kristin Mathis, Allie Nations, Sam Swiney and Lauren Toth. Entry into the parade costs $25. Sign up can be completed on the Bluff Park Christmas Parade Facebook page.