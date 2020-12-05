Bluff Park holds first arts & crafts Holiday Market at Hare Farm property

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market8 Jill Holt and Veronica Davenport of Hoover, Alabama, check out Christmas decorations at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The decorations were made by Gabrielle, Ava Jane and Ruby Fuller. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market6 Avery and Emery Kenney man their booth at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. They and friends Griffin and Liam Price made items such as door hangers, picture frames and hot cocoa packets to sell at the market. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market3 People peruse the arts and crafts booths at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market7 Liam and Griffin Price drop by their booth at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after visiting other parts of the market. They and friends Avery and Emery Kenney made items such as door hangers, picture frames and cocoa packets to sell at the market. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market5 Jessica Hyche makes a sand art ornament at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market11 An inflatable Christmas decoration lines the fence at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market2 Wilder Atkins provides entertainment at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market9 Gabriel McCollum bags up a wooden baby rattle for customer Anne Yoder at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Gabriel and his brother, Sebastian, formed a company called The Woodshop Bros. to sell woodworking items they made with their grandfather, Randy Wolfe, standing behind them in the rust-colored jacket. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market12 An inflatable Christmas decoration lines the fence at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201205_BP_Holiday_Market4 Jordan and Kallie Holt of Bluff Park check out the arts and crafts booths at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Prev Next

The Bluff Park community held a Holiday Market Saturday at the Hare Farm (formerly known as the Smith Farm) with 55 vendors of arts and crafts and other locally made items.

Most of the vendors were from Bluff Park, and 40-50% of them were children, said Lauren Wade, who organized the event over the past couple of months. There were a wide variety of items for sale, including things such as Christmas ornaments and decorations, baked goods, clothing, door hangers, woodwork, photographs and picture frames.

There also was live music from three Bluff Park musicians and food from Pazzo Big Slice, Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Alabama Peanut Co. People also had an opportunity to make sand art Christmas ornaments.

Donations for the Bluff Park United Methodist Church food pantry and clothes for homeless people were accepted at the entrance to the market. Wade said she hopes to make this an annual event at the Hare Farm, which is at the corner of Savoy Street and Sanders Road.