Bluff Park holds first arts & crafts Holiday Market at Hare Farm property

by

×

1 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market8

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market8

Jill Holt and Veronica Davenport of Hoover, Alabama, check out Christmas decorations at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The decorations were made by Gabrielle, Ava Jane and Ruby Fuller.

×

2 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market6

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market6

Avery and Emery Kenney man their booth at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. They and friends Griffin and Liam Price made items such as door hangers, picture frames and hot cocoa packets to sell at the market.

×

3 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market3

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market3

People peruse the arts and crafts booths at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

×

4 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market7

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market7

Liam and Griffin Price drop by their booth at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after visiting other parts of the market. They and friends Avery and Emery Kenney made items such as door hangers, picture frames and cocoa packets to sell at the market.

×

5 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market5

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market5

Jessica Hyche makes a sand art ornament at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

×

6 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market11

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market11

An inflatable Christmas decoration lines the fence at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

×

7 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market2

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market2

Wilder Atkins provides entertainment at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

×

8 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market9

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market9

Gabriel McCollum bags up a wooden baby rattle for customer Anne Yoder at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Gabriel and his brother, Sebastian, formed a company called The Woodshop Bros. to sell woodworking items they made with their grandfather, Randy Wolfe, standing behind them in the rust-colored jacket.

×

9 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market12

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market12

An inflatable Christmas decoration lines the fence at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

×

10 of 10

201205_BP_Holiday_Market4

Photo by Jon Anderson

201205_BP_Holiday_Market4

Jordan and Kallie Holt of Bluff Park check out the arts and crafts booths at the Bluff Park Holiday Market at Hare Farm in Bluff Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

The Bluff Park community held a Holiday Market Saturday at the Hare Farm (formerly known as the Smith Farm) with 55 vendors of arts and crafts and other locally made items.

Most of the vendors were from Bluff Park, and 40-50% of them were children, said Lauren Wade, who organized the event over the past couple of months. There were a wide variety of items for sale, including things such as Christmas ornaments and decorations, baked goods, clothing, door hangers, woodwork, photographs and picture frames.

There also was live music from three Bluff Park musicians and food from Pazzo Big Slice, Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Alabama Peanut Co. People also had an opportunity to make sand art Christmas ornaments.

Donations for the Bluff Park United Methodist Church food pantry and clothes for homeless people were accepted at the entrance to the market. Wade said she hopes to make this an annual event at the Hare Farm, which is at the corner of Savoy Street and Sanders Road.