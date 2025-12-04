Bluff Park Christmas Parade to roll through neighborhood Dec. 6

× Expand The entire community, not just Bluff Park, is invited to watch or participate. Registration can be done until the night before the parade.

The Bluff Park Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., with the community invited to line the streets or take part in the event. The parade is free for spectators.

The parade will begin at Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff Pool, travel along Cloudland Drive behind Bluff Park Elementary School, turn right onto Lester Lane, then head south on Clearview Road, which becomes Maiden Lane. From there the route turns right onto Rockview Lane, right again onto Cloudland Drive and concludes back at the park.

Registration to participate is open until the night before the parade. The cost to enter a float, car, golf cart or other vehicle is $45. Parade line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at Shades Cliff Park, with the Bluff Park Parade Committee float positioned first at the stop sign at Cloudland and Savoy. Participants are asked to line up behind the committee float on a first-come, first-served basis.

All participants must sign electronic waivers, including every individual riding on or walking with a float or vehicle. Links for parade registration and waivers are available through the Bluff Park Christmas Parade Facebook page.