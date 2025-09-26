Bluff Park Art Show returns for 62nd year with art, music and food

× Expand Candle Holder by Woodturning by Herbster at Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover on October 5, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

For Rachael Jamison, the Bluff Park Art Show is more than an annual festival — it’s part of her family story.

Jamison grew up a block away from Bluff Park Community Park, where the show has taken place every first Saturday in October since 1963. Her parents, Liz and Larry Hicks, were longtime members of the Bluff Park Art Association, each serving as president and show chair. She remembers overhearing her parents answer artists’ questions on the phone and, before long, handling many of those calls herself.

Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park Art Association Rachael Jamison is the president of the Bluff Park Art Association.

Now Jamison is leading the association as president, a role that feels like a natural extension of her upbringing.

“The Bluff Park Art Association is dedicated to supporting art awareness and education, as well as access to quality art for everyone,” she said. “While we are best known for our annual art show, over the years we have undertaken many projects, including donating books and other resources to schools and libraries, commissioning and donating public sculptures, helping to fund artwork acquisition and special exhibits for the Birmingham Museum of Art, and awarding an annual scholarship to promising Hoover art students.”

This year’s show — the 62nd — will take place Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bluff Park Community Park, 517 Cloudland Drive. The event is free and open to the public, with shuttle service available from nearby parking areas.

“As always, visitors can expect to see over 120 talented artists,” Jamison said. “Many are local to the area, though we always have a few who travel hundreds of miles to participate in the show.”

Artists are accepted through a blind jury process, ensuring a wide mix of new and established participants. Visitors can expect to see painting, photography, sculpture, fiber art, jewelry, metalwork, woodworking, printmaking and mixed media. The show also features racks of handmade fashions, original home décor and gifts that can’t be found anywhere else.

The day offers more than browsing. Children can explore the Art Hut and other hands-on activities designed to spark creativity. Adults are welcome to try their hand at painting or pottery, while live music sets the backdrop in a laid-back, festival environment. Food trucks line a dedicated street with options ranging from savory meals to sweet treats.

This year also brings a special guest: Sylacauga marble sculptor Craigger Browne will create new work on site during the show. “Make sure to come by and watch him in action,” Jamison said.

Beyond the show, the BPAA continues its mission through a Permanent Collection of more than 120 works, displayed in schools, libraries and public spaces. The association also supports art outreach in schools and retirement communities, awards scholarships to Hoover students, and funds exhibits across the Birmingham area.

Jamison said her own memories of seeing BPAA artwork in her school library remind her why the show matters. Now, as president, she hopes to ensure the event keeps inspiring the next generation.

“Spread the word, come to the show and buy some amazing art,” she said. “We truly could not continue to do what we do without support from the community.”

IF YOU GO

What: 62nd Annual Bluff Park Art Show

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Where: Bluff Park Community Park, 517 Cloudland Drive, Hoover

Cost: Free admission

Parking: No on-site parking; shuttle service available from designated lots

Details: More than 120 artists, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and on-site marble sculpting by Craigger Browne

More info: bluffparkartassociation.org