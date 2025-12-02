Bluff Park 8K and Kids 1K Challenge set for Dec. 6

× Expand The course is a rolling tour through the heart of Bluff Park, including historic Park Avenue.

The Bluff Park 8K and Kids 1K Challenge will take place Saturday, Dec. 6, starting and ending at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

The 8K begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Kids 1K Challenge at 8:30 a.m. The race route offers a rolling tour through the heart of Bluff Park, including historic Park Avenue, and highlights running at one of the highest points in Birmingham.

All registrants will receive a race T-shirt and a post-race breakfast. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome on the course, allowing families to participate together.

Registration for the 8K is $40 and the 1K is $30 through Dec. 5; both prices increase by $5 on race day.

Proceeds will once again benefit Bluff Park Elementary School, supporting the continuation of the school’s run club, which encourages students to build a love for running at a young age. Organizers also note that the post-race breakfast includes homemade pancakes and bacon or sausage, with food provided by Ranch House Family Restaurant.

Cash prizes will be awarded to top finishers, including $200 for first place, $150 for second, $100 for third and $100 for the top masters finisher.

More information is available at runsignup.com/bluffpark8K.