Bluff Park 8K and Kids 1K Challenge set for Dec. 6

by

The Bluff Park 8K and Kids 1K Challenge will take place Saturday, Dec. 6, starting and ending at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. 

The 8K begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Kids 1K Challenge at 8:30 a.m. The race route offers a rolling tour through the heart of Bluff Park, including historic Park Avenue, and highlights running at one of the highest points in Birmingham.

All registrants will receive a race T-shirt and a post-race breakfast. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome on the course, allowing families to participate together. 

Registration for the 8K is $40 and the 1K is $30 through Dec. 5; both prices increase by $5 on race day.

Proceeds will once again benefit Bluff Park Elementary School, supporting the continuation of the school’s run club, which encourages students to build a love for running at a young age. Organizers also note that the post-race breakfast includes homemade pancakes and bacon or sausage, with food provided by Ranch House Family Restaurant.

Cash prizes will be awarded to top finishers, including $200 for first place, $150 for second, $100 for third and $100 for the top masters finisher.

More information is available at runsignup.com/bluffpark8K.