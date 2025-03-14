Birmingham Spring Craft and Vendor Market at Galleria this weekend

× Expand Adobe stock photo Four Easter eggs in crochet hats with rabbit ears in a nest on a wooden table. Soft focus. Four Easter eggs in crochet hats with rabbit ears in a nest on a wooden table. Soft focus.

The Birmingham Spring Craft and Vendor Market is slated to take place this weekend at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

Vendors of handmade gifts, specialty items and seasonal goods are slated to be in the mall’s common areas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 16.

The spring market also is slated to take place April 12-13 with the same hours.