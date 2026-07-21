Birmingham Restaurant Week returns July 30 to Aug. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham Restaurant Week will return July 30 to Aug. 8, bringing 10 days of special menus, culinary events and promotions designed to showcase the Birmingham area's restaurant scene while supporting a local nonprofit.

As of publishing, several Hoover-area restaurants are participating this year: Hyderabad House, Phil Sandoval's, Saw's BBQ - Hoover, Melt - Hoover, Sticks-n-Stones Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, Toujours and Uncle G's Pizza. Additional restaurants are expected to join before the event begins, and menus will be posted online as they become available.

Now in its 16th year, the event will feature dozens of locally owned restaurants, bars, coffee shops, caterers and food trucks offering two-, three- and four-course prix-fixe meals priced from $5 to $60. Organizers say the annual promotion encourages diners to revisit favorite restaurants while discovering new ones during what is typically a slower season for the hospitality industry.

"From the very beginning, Bill Stoeffhaas, the co-founder of BRW had a vision for Birmingham Restaurant Week to make sure restaurants across the Greater Birmingham area get their moment to shine, whether they're a brand-new addition to the scene or a beloved veteran that's been serving our community for years," said Ashley Gooden, director of public relations and digital media for Style Advertising, which organizes the event. "Our culinary scene is always booming, and there's something new to discover no matter how many years you've been eating in this city."

This year's event includes several signature activities before and during Restaurant Week. A Food Truck Pop-Up Park, presented in partnership with Magic City Sips, will be held July 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Linn Park. The annual Preview Party follows on July 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Theodore by Tre Luna, where guests can sample dishes from participating restaurants. Sipology, a Sunday brunch-themed food and beverage tasting event, is scheduled for Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeview Marina. Tickets for the Preview Party and Sipology are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, if available.

New this year, Birmingham Restaurant Week has partnered with Magic City Sips, the City of Birmingham's year-round initiative promoting local food and beverage businesses. The event will also feature "The Magic Ingredient," a photography exhibit by Birmingham photographer Mary Fehr highlighting the people behind the city's restaurant industry. The exhibit will remain on display at Birmingham City Hall through the end of August.

Restaurant Week also continues its charitable mission by benefiting Magic City Harvest, which rescues surplus food from restaurants, caterers, grocery stores and other businesses for distribution to agencies serving people experiencing food insecurity. Since its founding, Birmingham Restaurant Week has donated more than $100,000 to local nonprofits and community organizations.

For participating restaurants, menus and event information, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.