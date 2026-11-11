Birmingham Fall Craft & Vendor Market returns to Riverchase Galleria

× Expand Image courtesy of Hometown Vendor Market

The Birmingham Fall Craft & Vendor Market will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, from noon to 6 p.m. at Riverchase Galleria.

Organized by Hometown Vendor Market, the family-friendly event will feature independent businesses and makers offering food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home décor, fashion, art, wellness products and other items.

The market gives shoppers an opportunity to get a head start on holiday gift buying while supporting local and small businesses from across Alabama.

Vendors will offer a range of handcrafted and specialty products, including seasonal décor, apparel, self-care items, sweet treats and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Riverchase Galleria is located at 2000 Galleria Circle.

For more information, visit hometownvendormarket.com.