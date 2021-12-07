Metro Roundup: Birmingham Children’s Theatre puts on E.L.V.E.S. 2.0

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Birmingham Children's Theatre in December 2021 is offering a live interactive performance for children and their parents via Zoom.

Birmingham Children's Theatre for the second year in a row is bringing an interactive experience into homes for the Christmas season.

E.L.V.E.S. 2.0 is similar to last year's E.L.V.E.S., which debuted during the pandemic as a way to bring the show to children and parents via laptops, tablets and phones.

Written by Birmingham playwright Sina Skates and directed by Alex Ungerman, this year's program features two elves using new technology, unique experiences and Christmas Magic.

The performance is equal parts story and activity. Up to 10 kids at a time will go on a treasure hunt around their own homes. With a little help from parents, participants will find special items in secret locations.

Performances run through Dec. 24. Show times vary, and performances last 50 minutes.

Dec. 2-5: $25 per screen/connected device

Dec. 9-12: $30 per screen/connected device

Dec. 16-19: $35 per screen/connected device

Dec. 22-24: $40 per screen/connected device

Tickets and information can be found at www.bct123.org/north-pole.