BHM26.2 races bring runners, road closures to Hoover Sunday

The BHM26.2 race series is taking place this Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Trace Crossings and Blackridge communities.

The BHM26.2 event features a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids’ fun run. Both the full and half marathons are Boston Marathon qualifier courses.

Each of the races kicks off on Sunday morning at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The full and half marathon start at 7 a.m., the 10K and 5K start at 7:15 a.m. and the kids’ fun run starts at 10 a.m.

Following the races, awards will be presented to top three male and female finishers for each race at an afterparty event at 11 a.m. at the Finley Center. The afterparty will also feature a kids' zone, a post-race meal and live music from August Night. Additionally, all marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K participants over the age of 21 can receive a complimentary alcoholic drink.

The race series benefits Magic Moments, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that seeks to grant wishes to children with chronic life-threatening or severely life-altering medical conditions who live or receive medical treatment in Alabama.

The BHM26.2 marathon race will cause road closures in Hoover's Trace Crossings and Blackridge communities.

The race will affect traffic and lead to some road closures in the area as runners progress through the course on Sunday morning. Road closures and approximate times include:

One lane of Stadium Trace Parkway from Learning Lane to Mineral Trace from 7 to 10:50 a.m.

Stadium Trace Parkway will be one lane from Fleming Parkway to Blackridge Road from 7 to 8:40 a.m.

Mineral Trace will be one lane from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

One lane of Fleming Parkway between Mineral Trace and Buccaneer Drive from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

One lane of Buccaneer Drive from Fleming Parkway to Learning Lane from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

One lane of Learning Lane from Buccaneer Drive to Stadium Trace Parkway from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Champions Drive from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

Registration is still open for all the BHM26.2 races. To find out more about the event, visit www.bhm262.com.