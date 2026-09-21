BHM26.2 Race Series returns to Hoover to benefit Magic Moments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fisher Productions LLC

The BHM26.2 Race Series will return to Hoover on Sunday, Oct. 4, with a marathon, half marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 10K, 5K and kids fun run beginning and ending at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The marathon, half marathon and relay begin at 7 a.m., followed by the 10K and 5K at 7:15 a.m. The kids fun run begins at 10 a.m. and covers about a quarter-mile. The stroller-friendly fun run is open to children 14 and younger, with children under 8 required to have an adult accompany them.

The marathon follows a challenging 13.1-mile loop through Hoover twice, combining rolling hills, flatter stretches and waterfront views. The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier and has a six-hour time limit. The returning marathon relay divides the course among five legs, though teams can have fewer than five runners if participants complete consecutive legs.

Registration is $140 for the marathon, $110 for the half marathon, $70 for the 10K, $60 for the 5K and $25 for the kids fun run. The 5-person marathon relay costs $250 per team. Virtual options are also available.

Race weekend begins with an expo Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center. Participants will pick up their race packets there and can visit local vendors, businesses and race sponsors.

An after party will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Finley Center near the finish line. The free gathering will feature a Kids Zone, refreshments, food and live music from August Night. Breakfast will be available for 5K and 10K participants, while half marathon, marathon, relay and fun run participants can receive a barbecue lunch.

All proceeds benefit Magic Moments, an Alabama organization that provides special experiences for children in the state with chronic life-threatening or acute life-altering medical conditions. The race series has raised more than $1 million for the organization.

For registration and more information, visit bhm262.com.