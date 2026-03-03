Betting for a cure: Pink Palace Casino Night fights breast cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Guests play casino games with charity money at a previous Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is gearing up for its 18th annual Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser.

The event is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Soiree Event Gallery at 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane in Hoover.

The Las Vegas-themed evening will feature live music, a silent auction and charity casino gaming. The casino games will include blackjack, slots and roulette, but no prior experience with casino games is necessary, said Beth Davis, president and CEO of the foundation.

“Whether you know the rules of the game or not, everyone can go all in for breast cancer research,” Davis said. “Our dealers will guide anyone through who wants to try their luck at the tables.”

Tickets cost $100 and include $500 in charity gaming money, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and a chance to win door prizes.

Music will be provided by the II Da Maxx band.

Silent auction options will include a wide variety of items donated by local businesses, including vacation packages, luxury goods and an autographed electric guitar signed by Taylor Swift, Adele, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

Individuals do not have to be present at the event to participate in the silent auction.

All profits from the event will go to support breast cancer research in Alabama.

Last year’s Pink Palace Casino Night attracted more than 200 people and raised more than $130,000, organizers said.

Since 1996, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has invested more than $17 million in Alabama-based breast cancer research, fueling breakthroughs to improve detection, treatment and prevention of the disease.

“Year after year, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama stands ready to fund urgent research leading toward a future free from the effects of cancer,” Davis said. “Almost everyone has a loved one affected by breast cancer. Pink Palace Casino Night is a fun but impactful avenue to provide hope to those who are affected.”

While all the research funding stays in Alabama, the impact of the research is worldwide.

Presenting sponsors for Pink Palace Casino Night include Tameron Honda, Hyundai, Renasant Bank, the Luther Giving Fund and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

For tickets, silent auction information and full event details, visit pinkpalacecasinonight.com or call 205-413-4600.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, visit bcrfa.org.