Beef O'Brady's lines up 2 days of live music for St. Patrick's Day 2024

Beef O’Brady’s is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day parties at its three locations in Hoover, Helena and Brook Highland.

The restaurants, owned by George McCluney, will be celebrating Irish culture and inviting guests to wear green and come eat, drink and listen to live music from 11 a.m. to midnight this Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

Here is the live music lineup for each location:

HOOVER

Saturday

  • Noon – Love Chyld
  • 2 p.m. – Robert Abernathy
  • 4 p.m. — OPOV
  • 5 p.m. — Chapel Hart
  • 7:30 p.m. — Outshine

Sunday

  • Noon — Dalton Bush
  • 2:30 p.m. — Twelve
  • 5 p.m. — Southtown Revival

HELENA

Saturday

  • Noon — Twelve
  • 2 p.m. — Blake Brock
  • 5 p.m. — Danny and Randy
  • 7:30 p.m. — Deputy 5

Sunday

  • Noon — Southtown Revival
  • 2:30 p.m. — Outshine
  • 5 p.m. — Nacho Daddy

BROOK HIGHLAND

Saturday

  • Noon — Outshine
  • 2 p.m. — Stay Tuned
  • 5 p.m. — Meet the Next
  • 7:30 p.m. — Robert Abernathy

Sunday

  • Noon — Nacho Daddy
  • 2:30 p.m. — Slump Busters
  • 5 p.m. — Dalton Bush

Tickets are $20 for admission, plus a processing fee of $3.18 and can be obtained here.