Beef O'Brady's lines up 2 days of live music for St. Patrick's Day 2024

Photo from Beef's at The Grove Facebook page
People dress up for a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Beef's at The Grove in Hoover, Alabama, in 2013.
Beef O’Brady’s is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day parties at its three locations in Hoover, Helena and Brook Highland.
The restaurants, owned by George McCluney, will be celebrating Irish culture and inviting guests to wear green and come eat, drink and listen to live music from 11 a.m. to midnight this Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.
Here is the live music lineup for each location:
HOOVER
Saturday
- Noon – Love Chyld
- 2 p.m. – Robert Abernathy
- 4 p.m. — OPOV
- 5 p.m. — Chapel Hart
- 7:30 p.m. — Outshine
Sunday
- Noon — Dalton Bush
- 2:30 p.m. — Twelve
- 5 p.m. — Southtown Revival
HELENA
Saturday
- Noon — Twelve
- 2 p.m. — Blake Brock
- 5 p.m. — Danny and Randy
- 7:30 p.m. — Deputy 5
Sunday
- Noon — Southtown Revival
- 2:30 p.m. — Outshine
- 5 p.m. — Nacho Daddy
BROOK HIGHLAND
Saturday
- Noon — Outshine
- 2 p.m. — Stay Tuned
- 5 p.m. — Meet the Next
- 7:30 p.m. — Robert Abernathy
Sunday
- Noon — Nacho Daddy
- 2:30 p.m. — Slump Busters
- 5 p.m. — Dalton Bush
Tickets are $20 for admission, plus a processing fee of $3.18 and can be obtained here.