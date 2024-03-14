Beef O'Brady's lines up 2 days of live music for St. Patrick's Day 2024

× Expand Photo from Beef's at The Grove Facebook page People dress up for a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Beef's at The Grove in Hoover, Alabama, in 2013.

Beef O’Brady’s is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day parties at its three locations in Hoover, Helena and Brook Highland.

The restaurants, owned by George McCluney, will be celebrating Irish culture and inviting guests to wear green and come eat, drink and listen to live music from 11 a.m. to midnight this Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

Here is the live music lineup for each location:

HOOVER

Saturday

Noon – Love Chyld

2 p.m. – Robert Abernathy

4 p.m. — OPOV

5 p.m. — Chapel Hart

7:30 p.m. — Outshine

Sunday

Noon — Dalton Bush

2:30 p.m. — Twelve

5 p.m. — Southtown Revival

HELENA

Saturday

Noon — Twelve

2 p.m. — Blake Brock

5 p.m. — Danny and Randy

7:30 p.m. — Deputy 5

Sunday

Noon — Southtown Revival

2:30 p.m. — Outshine

5 p.m. — Nacho Daddy

BROOK HIGHLAND

Saturday

Noon — Outshine

2 p.m. — Stay Tuned

5 p.m. — Meet the Next

7:30 p.m. — Robert Abernathy

Sunday

Noon — Nacho Daddy

2:30 p.m. — Slump Busters

5 p.m. — Dalton Bush

Tickets are $20 for admission, plus a processing fee of $3.18 and can be obtained here.