Beef O'Brady's rolling out the green for 2025 St. Patrick's Day Celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beef O'Brady's OPOV entertains the crowd at a previous St. Patrick's Day celebration at Beef O'Brady's at the Grove shopping center in Hoover, Alabama.

Beef O’Brady’s at The Grove shopping center is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration this Saturday, March 15.

It’s a celebration of Irish culture, food, music and dancing. Attendees are invited to wear their greenest outfits and listen to live bands on a stage in the parking lot. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to go until midnight. Tickets cost $20. Special food offered will include corn bread and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips.

Beef O’Brady’s also will offer a QR code for Uber service. This is the 15th anniversary for the restaurant.

Here is the music lineup for Saturday:

Noon-2 p.m. — Robert Abernathy Band

2:30-4:30 p.m. — Outshine

5-7 p.m. — Love Chyld

7:30-10:30 p.m. — OPOV

Beef O’Brady’s is at 5519 Grove Blvd. For more information, visit beefobradys.com/hoover or all 205-987-9464.