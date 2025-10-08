2025 Bash on the Bluff fall festival set for Oris & Oak Saturday, Oct. 11

× Expand Image courtesy of Oris & Oak

Oris & Oak, a 9-acre event venue on part of a former farm in Bluff Park, is holding its third annual fall Bash on the Bluff event this Saturday, Oct. 11.

The fall festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include live music, food trucks, inflatables, local vendors, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, golf simulator, hayrides, face painting, balloon twister, games and more.

Food trucks slated to be there include the Bluff Park Ice Crème Shoppe, The Heavenly Donut Co., Dixie Dogs, Refreshing Lemonade, Ladybird Taco, South Fizz Soda, Daysol Coffee Lab, City Bowls, Saw’s BBQ, O’ My Turkey Leg and Nawlins Style Po’ Boys.

The live music includes the Goat Hill String Band from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dan Cater from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Lakeshore Band from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The event venue at 613 Sanders Road is on part of the former 34-acre Smith Farm and more recently was called Hare Farm after the Hare family purchased almost 9 of the more scenic acres of the property in 2019.

The only parking at the event site is some limited parking for handicapped people. Parking and shuttles will be available at Church on the Bluff at 2211 McGwier Drive and Shades Mountain Community Church at 2325 Tyler Road, but the shuttles do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

For the safety of petting zoo animals, no pets are allowed at Bash on the Bluff.

Oris & Oak is still owned and operated by the Hare family, which also owns and operates the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe. The name is a nod to the family because Oris is David Hare’s actual first name. The property also has a large oak tree on Savoy Street.

For more information, go to Bash on the Bluff on Facebook.