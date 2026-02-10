Bargains on the Bluff returns with shopping, savings and support for local children

× Expand Submitted Bargains on the Bluff

Bargains on the Bluff will take place Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 19-21, at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

The longtime “mommy and me” consignment sale has supported the church’s children’s ministries and Bluff Park Preschool for more than 20 years. Shoppers will find gently used women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, toys, books and accessories, along with a popular Ladies Shop featuring a wide range of sizes and styles. Maternity wear and select “play clothes” — items with minor imperfections priced accordingly — will also be available.

Consignors and volunteers may shop the preview sale Thursday, Feb. 19, from 1-7 p.m., with shopping times determined by volunteer points. The public sale will be held Friday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Select items will be 50% off during Saturday’s discount day.

Half of the proceeds will help keep the church’s summer Vacation Bible School free for families in the community. The remaining funds will support Bluff Park Preschool by providing classroom supplies, furniture, books and other needs.

Admission is free. For more information, visit bargainsonthebluff.com.