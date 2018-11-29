Authorities track down suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting, arrest him in Georgia

× Expand Photo from Hueytown Police Department Erron Martez Dequan Brown Erron Martez Dequan Brown

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this morning arrested a 20-year-old Bessemer man whom authorities identified as the person who shot an 18-year-old Birmingham man at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Authorities took Erron Martez Dequan Brown into custody about 9 a.m. in Fairburn, Georgia, and have charged him with attempted murder, according to a statement from ALEA. The man whom Brown supposedly shot, Brian Wilson, was shot at least twice in the torso, Hoover police have said.

Once Brown’s extradition from Georgia has been affirmed, he will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, with bond set at $150,000. Additional charges are expected as the investigation progresses, ALEA said.

ALEA also is continuing its investigation into the fatal shooting of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr., a 21-year-old from Hueytown who was shot by a Hoover police officer as he fled the scene of the first shooting.

Hoover police have said Bradford had a gun in his hand as he was fleeing, but an attorney for Bradford’s family has claimed Bradford was wrongfully shot by police. Protesters have demanded release of any police body camera video and other video of the incident.

A statement from ALEA today said “it is highly likely that prematurely releasing information, including video evidence, would have hampered the investigation’s progress thus far, even to the point of deterring key witnesses.

“As other witnesses continue to come forward, it is imperative for the integrity of the investigation that SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) continue to keep confidential information agents obtain,” the statement from ALEA said. “SBI continues to ask for the public’s and City of Hoover’s support by being patient, allowing the judicial process to proceed in the manner provided under our country’s and state’s system of justice.”

SBI Director John Hamm said the SBI will continue to work efficiently, thoroughly and impartially to bring all relevant facts to light to provide Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr with the most accurate facts and evidence possible in this case. Once state agents have completed their investigation, they will turn the file in its entirety over to the district attorney’s office, ALEA said.

The cooperation of the Hoover Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has aided in the investigation and the expediency of identifying Brown and arresting him, ALEA said. The SBI is also grateful for the patience shown by the city of Hoover in this process, the agency said.

The city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department issued a statement thanking U.S. Marshal Marty Keely, the fugitive task force and ALEA investigators for their work in the arrest.

“This is an important milestone in the continued work to find answers about what happened in last Thursday’s tragic incident,” the city’s statement said. “The city continues to cooperate with ALEA to understand exactly what happened at the scene where Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. lost his life and an 18-year-old and 12-year-old were wounded.”

This article was updated at 5:20 p.m. with the statement from the city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department.