At least 65 people donate blood in honor of slain Hoover veteran

At least 65 people donated blood at a blood drive held at the Hoover Recreation Center Friday in memory of a Hoover veteran killed outside his Lake Cyrus home in 2016, organizers said.

Heather Gilotti, the wife of the late Mike Gilotti, made the trip from her current home in south Alabama to the Hoover Rec Center and participated in the blood drive herself. It was her first time to give blood.

Cindy Peek, a donor recruiter for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, said she was amazed with the turnout for the blood drive.

“I hope to do this every year because I don’t want his memory to ever fade,” said Peek, who is a friend of the Gilotti family.

Donors included at least three current or former Hoover City Council members and the prosecutor who tried unsuccessfully to prosecute at least two suspects in Gilotti’s slaying. Gilotti was killed after he found several people breaking into his vehicle outside his home early one morning in January 2016. Jefferson County juries found two suspects not guilty of murder, and murder charges against two other suspects were dropped.

Sherri Harris, a Bluff Park resident who worked with Gilotti at State Farm, came Friday and donated blood in his honor. She said she wanted to show his family that his former coworkers still think about him on a regular basis and miss him. “He was a great guy,” Harris said.

The blood drive was held on two buses outside the Hoover Rec Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.