Artist Vallie Pate offers heart collage workshop at Hoover-Randle Home

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, artist Vallie Pate will be conducting a heart collage art workshop at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Pate will help people create a colorful abstract collage heart. It’s a beginner-friendly workshop, so no art experience is needed. The finished artwork will be matted and ready for an 8-by-10-inch frame.

The cost is $40 per person, and all art supplies are included.

Reservations are required, and there are limited seats. To sign up or ask questions, email vallie@valliepate.com or Debbie.rutherford@hooveralabama.gov or call 205-739-6556.