Art, antiques and lights in Bluff Park this Saturday, Dec. 13

× Expand Photo from Shades Mountain Mercantile Facebook page Gourd artist Lynn Peace Mareno will be among more than 30 artists slated for the Art & Antiques on the Bluff event at Shades Mountain Mercantile on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Bluff Park will be a haven for art, antiques and lights this Saturday, Dec. 13.

Shades Mountain Mercantile is holding an Art & Antiques on the Bluff event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., featuring more than 30 artists from a variety of mediums. The event is in the store at 770 Shades Mountain Plaza, and light refreshments will be served.

Then from 5 to 7 p.m., the Church on the Bluff is having its annual Lights on the Bluff event, which features a hayride light tour, hot dog and marshmallow roast, hot chocolate, birthday cake, boiled peanuts, a “make-it-and-take-it” Christmas ornament station and a photo station.

The event is free and open to the public. The church is at 2211 McGwier Drive.