April 5Ks: Several options in Hoover for runners, walkers

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Latimer People participate in the 2021 Birmingham-Hoover Diabetes Walk put on by Southeastern Diabetes Education Services at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama

Springtime is here, and with that come more opportunities to take part in running and walking events in Hoover.

There are at least three 5Ks taking place in the city on the first three Saturdays of April this year.

Here are more details about each event:

BIRMINGHAM-HOOVER DIABETES WALK

Southeastern Diabetes Education Services each year holds multiple walks across Alabama and the Florida panhandle, and its walk for the Birmingham-Hoover area is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The walk, which includes 1-mile and 3.1-mile options, raises money to help send children with diabetes to day camps and summer camps that are designed specifically for them.

Type 1 diabetes is an incurable autoimmune condition that cannot be prevented. Camp Seale Harris gives more than 600 children each year the opportunity to learn independence, confidence and skills in managing diabetes, and to gain support from friends who understand.

This year’s Birmingham-Hoover event begins at 10 a.m., but activities will continue until noon, said Rhonda McDavid, executive director for Southeastern Diabetes Education Services.

In addition to the walks, other activities will include a zumba warmup, inflatable slide and bounce house, face painting, cornhole, photo booth and dance party with a disc jockey, McDavid said. The nonprofit also will have light snacks for attendees, such as apples, chips and granola bars, she said.

Participation in the walks is free, but donations are encouraged, and walkers also are encouraged to get people to sponsor them in the walk to raise money for the nonprofit. Many walkers form teams.

Last year’s Birmingham-Hoover walk drew about 180 people on about 50 teams and raised around $65,000, McDavid said. Five other walks were held last year, pushing the total amount raised to about $120,000, she said.

This year’s goal is $70,000 for the Birmingham-Hoover area walk and $125,000 for all the walks combined. Other walks that were scheduled for this year included walks in Dothan on March 11, Montgomery on March 12, Pensacola on March 25, Mobile on March 26 and Huntsville on April 2.

As of March 23, 137 people were registered on 25 teams for the Birmingham-Hoover walk, with pledges totaling about $12,200. All walkers are asked to register at campsealeharris.org/diabeteswalk.

JUDY M. MERRITT MEMORIAL 5K

Jefferson State Community College is hosting its Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K and Community EGGstravaganza on Saturday, April 8, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The 5K is conducted in memory of Merritt, who served as Jeff State’s president for 35 years and was the first woman appointed as a college president in Alabama. She died in October 2014 at her home in Chelsea, less than four months after leaving her job at the college.

All proceeds from the run go to provide scholarships for Jeff State students with financial needs.

The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. Afterward, medals will be given to the top three male and top three female runners overall as well as the fastest runners in various age groups. All race participants also will receive swag bags and T-shirts.

Also after the race, Jeff State will have its Community Eggstravaganza — an Easter egg hunt with more than 14,000 plastic eggs full of candy, cash and prizes, including more than 2,500 tickets for free Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Papa Murphy’s pizza, Urban Cookhouse wraps, Shake Shack burgers and custards, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Baba Java coffee and more treats that will be on site.

There will be a photo booth, inflatables, face painting and free popcorn, cotton candy and drinks.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $20 ($15 for college students and children 18 and younger who use the STUDENT code at checkout). For people who would rather sleep in but still want to donate, a $15 option is available that includes a T-shirt if selected by March 27.

Participants can pick up packets Friday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby of the Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building on the Shelby-Hoover campus, or with drive-through pickup in the front circle if the weather is nice. Race packets also will be available on race day from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park pavilion. All runners should be checked in by 8:30 a.m.

To register, go to jeffersonstate.edu/5k. For more information, contact Libby Holmes at lholmes@jeffersonstate.edu or 205-983-5230.

HIGH COUNTRY 5K

Shades Crest Baptist Church is putting on its 21st annual High Country 5K at 8 a.m. on April 15 at the church at 452 Park Ave. in Bluff Park.

The race will follow its usual course, known to be challenging because the last three-quarters of a mile is uphill, and have its traditional free pancake breakfast. However, this year, there will be a separate, delayed start for Bluff Park Elementary School students for an “Elementary School Challenge” between the various “houses” (groups of students) at the school shortly after the main start, said Matt Bearden, one of the organizers of this year’s race.

Also, this year, there will not be a free pasta dinner the night before the race or a 1-mile fun run after the 5K, Bearden said. Instead, there will be an inflatable obstacle course on which kids can play, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220409_HIgh_Country_5K1 Isaac Garcia, at left, and Jorge Garcia stretch prior to the High Country 5K put on by Shades Crest Baptist Church in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Runners will receive a T-shirt, and the race will be chip-timed. The cost to participate is $35 through April 14 and $40 on race day. However, students in kindergarten through fifth grade pay only $10.

Bearden said the church is trying to increase participation this year back up to the level it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the race typically attracted about 300 runners a year. In 2021, there were about 125 runners, and last year there were about 130 runners.

To register, go to shadescrest.org/highcountry5k.

Birmingham-Hoover Diabetes Walk

WHAT: 3.1-mile walk or 1-mile walk for Camp Seale-Harris

WHERE: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

WHEN: Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-noon

COST: No cost but donations accepted

REGISTER: campsealeharris.org/diabeteswalk

Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & EGGstravaganza

WHAT: 3.1-mile run and walk in memory of former Jefferson State Community College President Judy Merritt, benefitting scholarships

WHERE: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.

COST: $20 ($15 for college students and children 18 and younger)

REGISTER: jeffersonstate.edu/5k

High Country 5K

WHAT: 3.1-mile run

WHERE: Starts and ends at Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave.

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m.

COST: $35 through April 14 ($40 on race day); $10 for K-5 students

REGISTER: shadescrest.org/highcountry5k

OTHER NEARBY RUNS:

April 1 — Birmingham Track Club Statue to Statue 15K, at Vulcan Park

April 8 — Tranquility Trail Run, Oak Mountain State Park

April 15 — Red Shoe Run Rockin’ 5K in downtown Birmingham

April 22 — Mutt Strut 5K at Homewood Central Park, St. Elias Cedar Run 5K at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church in Birmingham

April 28 — Indy 5K at Barber Motorsports Park

April 29 — Girls on the Run 5K at Patriot Park in Homewood

April 29 — Run For Kids Challenge, Oak Mountain State Park