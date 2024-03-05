Amwaste to change garbage pickup schedule for 12,331 Hoover households

× Expand Still shot from Amwaste promotional video An Amwaste truck picks up garbage.

Amwaste, the company that picks up residential garbage in Hoover, is getting ready to change garbage collection days for more than 12,000 customers in Hoover, City Clerk Wendy Dickerson announced at Monday’s meeting of the Hoover City Council.

The change will occur on Monday, March 25, and will affect 12,331 households in Hoover, Dickerson said.

The switchup will eliminate the routine pickup of garbage on Wednesdays and Saturdays and put everyone in the city on either a Monday/Thursday pickup schedule or Tuesday/Friday pickup schedule, she said.

The new schedule will make it easier to adjust schedules for holidays, Dickerson said. Under the current schedule, people who miss garbage pickup due to a Monday holiday get only one pickup that week and have to wait a full week between pickups. With the new schedule, on pre-determined holidays, pickups would be delayed by only one day, and trucks would be available to fulfill that service.

The revised pickup schedule will provide garbage pickup for everyone north of Interstate 459 on Tuesdays and Fridays, Dickerson said. Most people south of Interstate 459 would have garbage pickups on Mondays and Thursdays, she said.

The exception would be for single-family homes encircled by U.S. 31, Interstate 459 and Lorna Road and a couple of areas in the southwest corner of the Interstate 65/Interstate 459 interchange, Dickerson said. Those areas will get pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays, she said.

The city is mailing yellow postcards to anyone whose service will be changing, Dickerson said. For anyone who needs clarification, the city also soon plans to update an online tool that allows people to type in their address and have their garbage pickup days identified for them, she said.

Amwaste is making the same change for Mountain Brook and Pelham on March 25, Dickerson said. Vestavia Hills already has this type of schedule, she said.

People who wish to recycle in Hoover can save their recyclables for the second pickup of each week because Amwaste carries materials from the second pickup of each week to a facility in Montgomery for sorting and recycling. Anything put in the garbage for the first pickup of the week is sent to the landfill, city officials said.