Amwaste to alter garbage pickup for weeks of Christmas, New Year holidays

× Expand Still shot from Amwaste promotional video An Amwaste truck picks up garbage.

Amwaste will be following a modified trash pickup schedule during the weeks of Christmas (Dec. 22-27) and New Year’s Day (Dec. 29-Jan. 3).

The company will operate as normal on the Monday and Tuesday before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, both of which fall on Thursdays. For both weeks, Thursday and Friday pickups will each be delayed by one day.

Here’s a breakdown of service for each week:

WEEK OF CHRISTMAS

Monday, Dec. 22 – No change

Tuesday, Dec. 23 – No change

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Pickup shifts to Friday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 26 - Pickup shifts to Saturday, Dec. 27

WEEK OF NEW YEAR’S DAY

Monday, Dec. 29 – No change

Tuesday, Dec. 20 – No change

Thursday, Jan. 1 - Pickup shifts to Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 – Pickup shifts to Saturday, Jan. 3

Amwaste officials ask that residents move their carts to the curb the night before their pickup day and ask residents to be patient because it may take longer than normal to complete routes due to an expected influx in volume. Also, Amwaste may arrive later in the day than normal due to the expected high volume of garbage.

Garbage service will return to the normal schedule on the week beginning with Monday, Jan. 5.