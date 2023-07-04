America's First Federal Credit Union launches 2023 food drive

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson

America’s First Federal Credit Union this month is holding its annual Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive, accepting food items and monetary donations for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama at all 21 of the credit union's branches.

In 2022, the monthlong food drive raised more than $25,000 and 22,314 pounds of food for families in need across the state.

“We are proud to again support Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s mission to feed people in need today and foster collaborative solutions to end hunger tomorrow,” America's First President and CEO Bill Connor said in a press release. “We invite our employees, members and the public to join us in supporting those that need it most.”

Nonperishable food items will be collected at all America's First locations through July 31. Though most substantial food items are welcome, the following items are most needed:

Canned tuna in water

Canned chicken

Cereal, oatmeal, grits

Dried or canned beans

Pasta and pasta sauce

Brown or white rice

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Canned vegetables

Canned or dried fruit

In addition to food item donations, monetary donations will be presented to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama on Thursday, Aug. 3, the credit union said.

“Our success is only as impactful as the community that supports it,” said Jody Mattson, the credit union's director of philanthropy and community engagement. “We hope that people across the state will support this longstanding initiative through a monetary or item donation. Anything you can give will make a difference for families in need.”

For more information on the food drive, please visit amfirst.org.