America's First Federal Credit Union holds 2024 food drive til July 31

America’s First Federal Credit Union is in the middle of its 2024 Feeding Families Across Alabama food drive.

The credit union is accepting canned goods, dried foods with a long shelf life and monetary donations at all branches, except the Mobile branch, through July 31. That includes the branches in Hoover at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and 2 Inverness Center Place, which are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays.

All donations will go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The most needed foods include canned tuna in water, canned chicken, cereal, oatmeal, grits, dried or canned beans, pasta and pasta sauce, brown rice, peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and canned fruit.

The credit union asks that no food in glass containers be donated.