America's First, ABC 33/40 hold food drive in June

America’s First Federal Credit Union, ABC 33/40, Sinclair Cares and Feeding America throughout the month of June are holding a Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive.

The organizations are asking people to bring in nonperishable food items and money donations to any of AmFirst’s 21 locations between June 1 and June 27, including the ones at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway. All donations will go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

A similar food drive last year brought in 19,500 pounds of food and raised $25,000 for families in need across the state, according to AmFirst.

“We always look forward to this particular month because it allows us and the public to give back to their communities,” AmFirst President and CEO Bill Connor said in a news release. “Let’s work together to ensure we make this year one of our best on record as we continue to provide meals and assistance for more than 100,000 families each year.”

Though most substantial food items are welcome, the following items are most needed: