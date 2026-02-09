Ambient artists Luke Schneider and Saapato bring immersive sounds to Hoover Library’s plaza

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

The Hoover Public Library will host a Live on the Plaza concert featuring Luke Schneider and Saapato on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the library’s plaza.

Schneider is a Nashville-based pedal steel guitarist known for pushing the instrument beyond its traditional roots. He has worked with artists including Margo Price, Orville Peck, S.G. Goodman, William Tyler and Futurebirds. His debut solo album, “Altar of Harmony,” introduced a distinctive approach to ambient and New Age music created entirely on pedal steel and was released by Third Man Records in 2020. His latest EP, “For Dancing In Quiet Light,” is out now on Leaving Records.

Joining him is Saapato, the music project of upstate New York sound artist Brendan Principato. Saapato’s work blends manipulated field recordings with expansive electronic textures, often inspired by natural environments. Principato has completed multiple residencies with the National Park Service and the Alaska State Park Service, including projects documenting whale and bird migrations near Juneau and recording fragile dune and swale ecosystems on Fire Island, New York. His work has also been featured in site-specific installations, including Experimental Sound Studio’s Sonic Pavilion festival in Chicago.

The free outdoor concert offers an opportunity to experience two artists exploring the intersection of sound, place and atmosphere in a relaxed, open-air setting at the Hoover Public Library.