ALEA investigates person shot in hand at Hoover apartment complex; officer involved

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been called in to investigate a shooting that took place this morning involving a Hoover police officer.

Hoover’s 911 center received a call shortly after 4:30 a.m. this morning about a hostile male armed with a gun inside an apartment at the Wood Gardens apartment complex off Rocky Ridge Ranch Road, according to a statement issued by Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

When Hoover police officers responded to the incident, “one subject was shot in his hand,” Czeskleba said. “He was transported to UAB Hospital where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.” No police officers were injured, Czeskleba said.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr asked that ALEA handle the investigation, but Hoover police also are conducting an internal investigation, Czeskleba said.

Hoover police referred further questions to ALEA. Lt. Jon Riley, a spokesman for the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (a division of ALEA), said he could only confirm that the SBI is handling the case.

This post was updated at 8:15 p.m. with a comment from SBI spokesman Lt. Jon Riley.