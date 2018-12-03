ALEA asks Hoover not to release information, evidence in Riverchase Galleria shootings

× Expand ALEA logo

Officials for the city of Hoover this morning issued a statement, saying they will not release any more information or evidence related to the shootings that occurred at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, per the request of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Saturday sent a letter to Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and police Chief Nick Derzis, saying that it is imperative for the integrity of any criminal investigation conducted by ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation that information be kept confidential until the investigation is officially closed and a report is sent to prosecutors.

“Disclosure by the city of such information or evidence may jeopardize the integrity of or unnecessarily complicate and/or delay SBI’s pending investigations and the associated judicial process,” Taylor’s letter said. “This request specifically includes nondisclosure by the city of paper documents, records, tangible things, and electronically stored information created by or in possession or under the control of the city, which may be relevant to the events in question, including but not limited to any reports, written statements, electronic records, video and audio recordings, and physical evidence.”

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said in a written statement that “while we maintain our commitment to be fully transparent during this process, we must respect the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s request for full cooperation and continue to have faith in the judicial process. We want the whole truth, unimpeded and not delayed.”

The statement from the city said “we want everyone who lives, works or visits Hoover to know that we are committed to the safety of our city, to healing from these tragic events and to the transparency of the ongoing investigation.”

A Hoover police officer shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. of Hueytown as he fled the scene of another shooting at the Galleria on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22. Police said Bradford had a gun in his hand as he fled the scene.

Protesters have claimed that Bradford’s killing was unjustified, and demanded the city or ALEA release any body camera videos or other videos related to the incident.

Brian Wilson, an 18-year-old friend of Bradford from Birmingham, was shot in the torso in the first shooting at the mall, and 12-year-old Molly Davis, described by police as an innocent bystander, was shot in the back during the commotion.

U.S. marshals and law enforcement agents from Alabama and Georgia on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old Bessemer man, Erron Martez Dequan Brown, in Fairburn, Georgia, and have charged him with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Wilson.

Authorities have not yet said who they believe shot Davis.