Aldridge gears up for 2024 Hydrangeas Under the Stars

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lights line the walkways at the 2023 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Guests will gather at the main house at Aldridge at 6 p.m. for a reception and silent auction and then move to the outdoor pavilion at 7 p.m. for dinner and a live auction.

Tre Luna Catering is providing hors d'oeuvres and the dinner, which includes boneless braised beef short ribs, parmesan polenta, ratatouille, salad, rolls and white chocolate bread pudding.

Live auction items will include a four-hour rental of the Aldridge house or pavilion, a four-hour rental of the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens and four tickets to the Ho-Ho-Hoover Randle open house at Christmas time, a full set of tires not to exceed $2,000 in value from Hendrick Hoover Auto Mall, a one-week stay at the White Sands townhomes in Pensacola Beach, a four-course dinner for 10 at Aldridge Gardens by Savoie Catering (with wine pairings), a five-night stay for two at Los Suenos Marriott or JW Marriott Guanacaste in Costa Rica, and a 15-inch-tall bronze sculpture by Nelson Grice.

Silent auction items will include a dinner for 10 people by Tre Luna, a lunch for 10 people by Happy Catering, a lunch for 10 people by R&S Catering, a “Visit North Alabama” package including an overnight stay at the Jefferson Hotel in Huntsville, a “Visit Auburn” package including a stay at the Auburn Hotel and Conference Center, a “Visit Tuscaloosa” package including a stay at the Hotel Capstone and a framed Daniel Moore print, a Hoover restaurant gift card package, handcrafted jewelry from Idlewild, a gift certificate to T. Fox Salon, artwork by local artists, an outdoor table and chairs, a battery-powered lawn mower and hotel stays at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa and Valley Hotel in Homewood.

Hoover Council President John Lyda is scheduled to serve as the live auctioneer, and Mayor Frank Brocato and his wife, Frances Brocato, are the honorary hosts.

About 120 people attended last year’s Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser, which raised more than $50,000 for the gardens, said Tynette Lynch, the executive director of the nonprofit that supports the gardens and puts on the event.

Proceeds from the event are used for educational programming at the gardens and projects to grow the gardens as part of its master plan, Lynch said.

“We’re pretty excited and looking forward to it, and praying for good weather,” she said.

Tickets for Hydrangeas Under the Stars cost $275, or $2,200 for a table of eight. To order tickets, go to aldridgegardens.com.

